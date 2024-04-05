Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (File photo.)

Here are the headlines for April 5, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board hires architect Nelson and Pope to design new police headquarters and justice court

Jitney scores exemption from MTA congestion pricing fees

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sound Ave ‘agritourism resort’ proposal put on hold

Girls lacrosse: Wildcats score first win of season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

UPDATE: All roads open on Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of April 5

SOUTHFORKER

Ben Folds to play Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.