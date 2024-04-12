Daily Update: Workforce housing tackled on site at local farm

Bungalow being renovated to house six farm workers. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for April 12, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Workforce housing tackled on site at local farm

Tennis: Doubles win highlights outmatched Settlers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Timothy Hill Ranch settles multiple lawsuits following bankruptcy claim

La Perla manager arrested following East End Drug Task Force sting

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 11, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: East End Arts, Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a private cottage in North Sea

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.