Earth Day 2024: Get dirty to help keep Mother Earth clean

Opportunities to commemorate Earth Day 2024 abound on the East End. Since the celebration lands on a Monday this year, many events are being held during the weekends flanking April 22.

• Saturday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Metal for Tesla at Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham

As part of its efforts to contribute to the preservation of the planet and develop Wardenclyffe into a global science hub, the Tesla Science Center is collecting scrap metal on site in Shoreham. Any item made of at least 75% metal, including vehicles, car parts, car batteries, appliances and electronics (no TVs or computer monitors), metal furniture, shelving and pipes can be dropped off for recycling.

• Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Earth Day Beach Cleanup, Truman’s Beach, Main Road, Orient

Peconic Land Trust, Surfrider Foundation’s Eastern Long Island chapter and Orient-East Marion Park District have partnered to host beach cleanups to remove debris from Cove, Dam Pond and Truman’s beaches “to help ensure a healthy marine environment for wildlife and humans alike,” according event announcements. Organizers ask that participants bring water and work gloves but other supplies will be provided, Area students can also earn community service hours. The event is free but registration is required by calling 631-283-3195.

• Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup in Moore’s Woods, 170 Moores Lane, Greenport

Volunteers should meet at the trailhead by the miniature train station to participate in the village’s trail cleanup. Participants should bring gloves, tick protection and tools to pick up trash along the trails. Information is available by email: [email protected]. A rain date is scheduled for April 28.

• Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m. to noon: SWR 2024 Earth Day Cleanup, The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River

Hosted by the Wading River Shoreham Chamber of Commerce, volunteers will convene at the Shoppes to pick up free gloves and trash bags. This event is rain or shine. Register at wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

• Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup, Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead

Sponsored by the Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee, volunteers can meet at Town Hall to pick up bags and gloves. Community service credits are available for students. Email [email protected] to register.

• Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m.: 2024 North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K, Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race and walk start at 10. Entry is $30 per person or $70 for a family of four and $15 for participants 16 and under. Proceeds will be used to fund the council’s annual scholarships and educational programs. Register at nfec1.org.

Earth Day can also be celebrated any day. According to the Turtleback Conservation Center website, beachgoers can perform self-guided marine debris cleanups anytime. “Head to a beach with a repurposed bag or a bucket and scan the wracklines [high tide lines] for potentially harmful plastics to wildlife like fishing line, marine rope, plastics, bags, balloons, balloon strings, etc.” The center’s website warns to be sure to stay away from designated nesting shorebird areas.