Mary Wolleben (Gailiunas), 71, of Wilmington, Del., formerly of Plattsburgh, N.Y., died March 30, 2024 surrounded by family at the Hospice of Delaware.

Mary completed her Associates degree at Bucks County Community College and achieved AHIMA Certification as a Medical Record Technician. She held various part time positions in her field while raising her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Peter and Katherine Gailiunas of Greenport, N.Y. and her brother Dr. Peter Gailiunas II of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Robert ofWilmington, Del., and children Robert Jr. of Hainesport, N.J.; Katherine of Menands, N.Y. and Jonathan of Genview, Ill.

Mary lived a quiet but rich life enhanced by lifelong friendships she made in the many homes she kept. She cherished the many experiences she had raising her family throughout the Midwest and upstate N.Y. She was particularly fond of the salt air and beaches of Long Island’s North Fork where she grew up and met her husband and the beauty of the Plattsburgh Champlain Valley region.

The true light of her life were her three grandchildren who she doted upon every chance she got. Her spirit lives on in them.

Visitation will take place Monday, April 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Kevin J Carroll Scholarship Fund at the CVPH Foundation Plattsburgh, N.Y. or Hospice of Delaware.

