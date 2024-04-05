Philip A. Grant Jr., age 91, of Bronxville passed away April 3, 2024 after a very long battle with two different types of cancer.

Born to Philip A. and Mary (Reilly) Grant, Philip grew up in Massachusetts, where he loved to return especially for vacations by the seashore at Cape Cod. After receiving his bachelor’s degree at Boston College, his master’s at Fordham University, and Ph.D. in United States History at Georgetown University, Philip embarked on a 55-year career as a history professor, which included service on the faculties of St. Peter’s College, St. John’s University, University of Dayton, and Pace University.

Throughout his teaching career and continuing to the present in retirement, his teaching and conference presentations were informed by his scholarly research focusing on the role played by individual members of Congress in shaping and reforming American society and politics. His publications number over one hundred articles in History and Political Science journals, while his contributions to professional conferences reflect over 500 presentations. In spite of his recent illness, he had been invited to deliver two papers at upcoming April conferences.

Philip is survived by Alice, his loving wife of 54 years; his brother-in-law, James H. Duffy; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rosalie D. and Robert E. Crabbe; and his sister-in-law Catherine M. Duffy; nine nieces and nephews: Brian, Michael and Patrick Duffy, Catherine O. Brooks, Robert J. and Ryan O. Crabbe, Cailin, James, and Samuel Duffy and eleven grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother-in-law, Eugene O. Duffy.

Funeral arrangements are being made by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, Southold, with viewing at Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester on Friday, April 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church, Bronxville, Saturday, April 13 at 9:45 a.m. with burial following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ursuline Provincialate, 1338 North Avenue, New Rochelle 10804 or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers 55 Ryder Avenue, Ossining, N.Y. 10562.

This is a paid post.