Real Estate Transfers: May 9, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 8, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Estate of Edna Rollo to Kateryna Skliarenko, 180 Oak Drive (600-38-3-11) (R) $650,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Dawn Lewin to Gerard & Laurie Kaelin, 1989 Sound Avenue (600-60-1-8) (R) $425,000

• Patricia Sendlewski to Jeffrey & Catherine Sendlewski, 43 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.010) (R) $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Philip & Karen Gillette to Stephen & Lindsay Trant, 3980 Vanston Road (1000-111-10-21) (R) $2,300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Albert & Helen Breneisen to Dawn Drive LLC, 715 Dawn Drive (1000-35-5-16) (R) $2,150,000

• Jonathan & Mary Joyce to Charles & Kirsten Knight, 431 7th Street (1000-48-1-41) (R) $1,210,000

• Marc & Kristen Perman to John & Maria Citarella, 130 Bennet Road (1000-40-5-1.001) (R) $1,075,000

• Estate of James Buchanan to 306 5th Street Property LLC, 306 5th Street (1001-6-7-18) (R) $900,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Lorin Cirincione to Gregory & Jacqueline Goodale, 4225 Mill Lane (1000-107-4-2.006) (R) $2,115,000

• Steve & James Nikolis to Brendan Burke & Elizabeth McCormack,1280 Reeve Road (1000-100-3-15.007) (R) $999,900

• Maureen & Paul Cacioppo Trust to Derek Stadler, 935 Bay Avenue (1000-143-4-27) (R) $649,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mary & Paul Fleig Trust to Salvatore Talluto & Angela Manchisi-Talluto, 415 West Lane (600-45-1-7.004) (R) $790,000

• Robert Aginsky & Barbara Federmack to Gabriela Molina, 844 Pondview Road (600-107-2-52.004) (R) $700,000

• Riverhead Polish Independent Club Inc to Silverback Holdings LLC, Sweezy Avenue (600-124-2-50.003) (C) $342,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• HOC Investments LLC to Andrew & Suzanne Plump, 22 Osprey Road (700-23-2-53) (V) $1,150,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Jenny Thom & Suzanne Puls to Brad & Karen Greenwood, 102 Point Street (600-92-2-32) (R) $565,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Roberts Premier Development LLC to Bailey Investment Group II LLC, 910 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-27) (R) $2,100,000

• Estate of Eleanor Reiersen to James & Donna Scordianos, 1100 Rambler Road (1000-88-5-17) (R) $800,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Joanna & Steven Guild to Vincenzo & Sarah Battaglia, 62 Gully Road (600-54-3-9.004) (R) $581,000

• John Biemer & Lisa Chase to Patrick Biemer, 18 Laurel Lane (600-25-1-23) (R) $450,500

• Deborah & Thomas Boyd to Christopher & Jaimee deAngelis, 361 Sound Road (600-24-1-20) (R) $350,000

• Hip Waders LLC to Thomas Andrews, 2974 North Wading River Road (600-27-3-67) (R) $313,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)