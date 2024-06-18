Daily Update: Nofo Studios and Small Town Values Podcast give a voice to the community

Doug Cabral at Nofo Studios out of Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for June 18, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Nofo Studios and Small Town Values Podcast give a voice to the community

ReWild relaunches farm compost program with area residents

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Guest spot: the $1,100 salad

Letters to the Editor: Thank you, Steve Wick

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks housing still a serious problem

NORTHFORKER

Do the trick: Illusionist Jim Vines makes magic on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Eat Local: Surf meets turf at Cowfish

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.