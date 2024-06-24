Daily Update: OLA of Eastern Long Island listed in state budget for first time

Teens can call or text the Youth Connect helpline at (631) 810-9010 to anonymously speak to a trained crisis counselor in either English or Spanish. Credit: OLA of Eastern Long Island.

Here are the headlines for June 24, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

OLA of Eastern Long Island listed in state budget for first time

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sea turtle sculpture unveiled at Riverhead’s aquarium honoring NY Marine Rescue Center

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Crucible for creativity

NORTHFORKER

By the Sea: The ultimate North Fork beach guide

SOUTHFORKER

See You At Shippy’s: Southampton’s old-school staple has a new-school vibe

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.