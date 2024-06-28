Graduation 2024: Hats off to Greenport High School grads

(Jeremy Garretson photo)

Portraits of achievement — Introducing the valedictorians and salutatorians of 2024

Nathaniel Stevenson, valedictorian GPA: 103.32 (weighted) College: U.S. Air Force Academy Major: Aeronautical engineering and geospatial science (double major) Nathaniel is very proud of the culmination of his hard work during his high-school career, including the completion of his journey to Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 51 in May, by creating a “human sundial” — an installation allowing someone to tell the time of day with their own shadow. He is also president of the DECA Club, the school museum club and a member of the National Honor Society. After school, he often works with Southold’s Team 870 robotics team or helps lead the Greenport NJROTC unit. In his senior year, he was captain of the baseball team and represented Greenport at New York Boys State in his junior year. Outside of school, Nathaniel enjoys sailing at Orient Yacht Club. He was inspired to attend the Air Force Academy by his “book buddy” from elementary school, previous Greenport High School valedictorian Jacob Kahn, who also attended the Air Force Academy. “I have been fortunate enough to follow in the footsteps of my book buddy and I plan on continuing to follow his path for the next four years,” he said.

Andrew Campbell, salutatorian GPA: 103.14 (weighted) College: Cornell University Major: Chemical engineering Andrew plans to use his degree from Cornell to pursue electrochemical engineering and electric vehicle batteries. During high school, he was a battalion executive officer of the NJROTC unit and will be a member of the Army ROTC program in college. He is also president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, vice president of the school museum club and DECA club, lead prosecutor for the mock trial club and website director and layout editor for The Quill, the school newspaper. Andrew enjoys hiking and spending time outdoors and earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 51, completing a project to build four nautically themed planter boxes at the Opportunity Shop in Greenport. He credits the lessons from his grandfathers with giving him the work ethic he has today.

Greenport honors and awards

Kevin Acero – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Bernard A. Heaney; East Marion/Orient Homemakers Winnie Knoblach Memorial Award.

Alessandro Beza Garza – Narrow River Marina Military Service Recognition.

Mary Bofinger – Greenport French Awards; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; North Fork Breast Health Coalition Scholarship; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Cindy Goldsmith; Oysterponds PTA Award; Pauline Folsom Case Scholarship; The Staples Family Memorial Scholarship.

Andrew Campbell – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship in Memory of Russ Goldsmith; Gordon David Miller Prize in History; Greenport Band Award for Outstanding Band Students; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Narrow River Marina Military Service Recognition; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Robert Christensen; New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence.

Fausto ‘Ricky’ Campos – St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarship; Townsend Manor Inn Spanish Award.

Nery Cano – Charles, Sarah and David Edwards Memorial Scholarship; Greenport CSEA Scholarship; Peconic Landing Lifetime of Learning Council Scholarship.

Yaritza Catalan Osorio – Cross Sound Ferry Services Inc. Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarship.

Jaime Choy Palencia – Father Ed Dowling Memorial Scholarship.

Lillian Corwin – Jeremy Hamilton Memorial Scholarship; Scholarship in Memory of Rosemarie E. Heaney from the John R. and Helen A. Heaney family; Charles, Sarah and David Edwards Memorial Scholarship; Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarship; Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship; Bob and Lillian White Citizenship Award; Mutiny Branding Award; Suffolk Association of School Business Officials Scholarship.

Leon Creighton – Charles, Sarah and David Edwards Memorial Scholarship; Glory Going Green Scholarship; Richard Sycz Memorial Scholarship.

Chyanne Doroski – “Defying the Odds” Whittle Family Scholarship; Kassi Lewis Yoskovich Make a Difference Scholarship; Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship.

Christopher Doucett Jr. – Scholarship in Memory of Rosemarie E. Heaney from the John R. and Helen A. Heaney family; Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarship; Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship; Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship; Robert Howard Memorial Scholarship.

Starrfire Edwards – Scholarship in Memory of Rosemarie E. Heaney from the John R. and Helen A. Heaney family; Charles, Sarah and David Edwards Memorial Scholarship; Narrow River Marina Scholarship.

Evelyn Giron Sanchez – Greenport CSEA Scholarship; Jack Campbell Memorial Scholarship; New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal Scholarship.

Tania Gomez Moranchel – Greenport French Award; Greenport PTO Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarship; Pauline Folsom Case Scholarship.

Kateryn Gonzalez Huertas – American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 Scholarship for Technology; Pauline Folsom Case Scholarship; Health and Wellness Scholarship; Congregation Tifereth Israel Scholarship.

Johana Guzman Cerrato – Helen Chalmers Scholarship.

Lexie Heidtmann – Anna Cisterino and Bernice Legette Education Fund Scholarship; B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Bernard A. Heaney; Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship; Glory Going Green Scholarship; Greenport French Award; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Health and Wellness Scholarship; Times Review Media Group Scholarship.

Nancy Hernandez – Charles, Sarah and David Edwards Memorial Scholarship; East End Lions Club Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship in Memory of Russ Goldsmith; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Stefney Berdinka Achievement Award.

Richard Kaffaga – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Bernard A. Heaney; Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship; Greenport Shakespeare Club Scholarship.

Preston Latney – Suffolk Association of School Business Officials Scholarship.

Austin Luke – American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 Home and Careers Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship in Memory of Russ Goldsmith.

Thomas Mastrangelo – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Bernard A. Heaney; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship in Memory of Santo Agosta; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship; North Fork Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Steve Sponza; Oysterponds PTA Award.

Katerin Membreno Diaz – Lt. Joseph Theinert Scholarship.

Jose Merino Flores – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Victoria Heaney; Elias Foundation Scholarship; Glory Going Green Scholarship; Greenport French Award; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Pauline Folsom Case Scholarship.

Selvin Montoya Machado – Jean Wetmore Memorial Hardest Working Student Award.

Tony Reeves Foglia – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Rosemarie E. Heaney; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship in Memory of Russ Goldsmith; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Munistat Service Inc. Scholarship; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Steve Sponza.

Brianna Rivas – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academics Award; Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship; Glory Going Green Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Rose Heaney Baker; Greenport Band Award for Outstanding Band Students; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Israel Family Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association Scholarship; Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship; Greenport UFSD SCOPE Scholarship; Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship; Southold Town Republican Club Scholarship; Southold Town Democratic Club Scholarship in Memory of Art Tillman.

Stanly Rivas – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Bernard A. Heaney; “Defying the Odds” Whittle Family Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Russ Goldsmith; Greenport Rotary Ed Copin Award for Vocational/Tech; Lloyd Kalin Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Congregation Tifereth Israel Scholarship; Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarship; Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Natalia Rojas Lopez – Narrow River Marina Military Service Recognition.

Abiel Soriano – Greenport Rifle Club Scholarship; Narrow River Marina Military Service Recognition.

Cameron Stanton – North Fork Women Anne MacKay Scholarship; B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Award; Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship; Glory Going Green Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship in Memory of F.J. Kiernan; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Narrow River Marina Scholarship; NYSCAME Music Award; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Robert Christensen; Peconic Landing Lifetime of Learning Council Scholarship; Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship; Southold Town Democratic Club Scholarship in Memory of Art Tillman.

Nathaniel Stevenson – Albert A. Abersmith Memorial Scholarship; Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 Scholarship; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship in Memory of F.J. Kiernan; Greenport French Award; Greenport Rotary Scholarship; Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship; Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Dibble Memorial Scholarship; Narrow River Marina Military Service Recognition; Lee Ellen Young Memorial Scholarship; Oysterponds Gun and Rifle Club Scholarship in Memory of Robert Christensen; Oysterponds PTA Award; SCOPE Oysterponds Scholarship.

Aimen Tabor – Scholarship in Memory of Rosemarie E. Heaney from the John R. and Helen A. Heaney family; Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Santo Agosta.

Future plans for Greenport graduates

Kevin Acero – Suffolk County Community College; Alessandro Beza Garza – U.S. Navy; Mary Bofinger – SUNY/ Morrisville; Andrew Campbell – Cornell University; Fausto ‘Ricky’ Campos – SUNY/Brockport; Nery Cano – SCCC; Yaritza Catalan Osorio – SCCC; Jaime Choy Palencia – University at Albany; Lillian Corwin – University of New Haven; Leon Creighton – Nova Southeastern University.

Chyanne Doroski – New York Institute of Technology; Christopher Doucett Jr. – Elon University; Starrfire Edwards – Stetson University; Angel Gasca – BOCES; Evelyn Giron Sanchez – Southern Connecticut State University; Tania Gomez Moranchel – SUNY/ Oswego; Kateryn Gonzalez Huertas – SCCC; Johana Guzman Cerrato – SCCC.

Lexie Heidtmann – University of New Hampshire; Nancy Hernandez – SCCC; Elisabeth Hooper – Five Towns College; Richard Kaffaga – SUNY/Purchase; Preston Latney – SCCC; Austin Luke – SCCC; Thomas Mastrangelo – SUNY/Maritime College; Katerin Membreno Diaz – employment; Jose Merino Flores – Ithaca College; Selvin Montoya Machado – employment.

Tony Reeves Foglia – Southern Maine Community College; Brianna Rivas – Boston University; Stanly Rivas – SUNY/Morrisville; Natalia Rojas Lopez – U.S. Air Force; Charles Roth – employment; Abiel Soriano – U.S. Marines; Cameron Stanton – Tufts University; Nathaniel Stevenson – U.S. Air Force Academy; Aimen Tabor – employment.