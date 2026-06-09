Photo gallery: Walk 4 Valor honors fallen service members in Southold

Participants in the 2026 Walk 4 Valor in Southold. (Credit: courtesy Walk 4 Valor)

The Walk 4 Valor brought participants to Southold on Sunday to honor fallen servicemen and women while raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

Participants chose routes of 22, 11 or 5 miles, with the event supporting the Act of Valor Scholarship Program.

The walk was hosted by the Southold American Legion and organized by National Guard officer Lt. Col. Charles J. Sanders, a former Southold Town assessor.

Photos courtesy of Walk 4 Valor