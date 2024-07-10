Daily Update: Decision on Strong’s expansion plan delayed until August
Here are the headlines for July 10, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Decision on Strong’s expansion plan delayed until August
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead officials pursue lawsuit against Southampton
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s Perlman campus upgrades delayed: Await consultant’s archaeological report
NORTHFORKER
Swanky Main & Mill is the latest tasting room from the Croteaux team
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Garlicky sourdough croutons
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
