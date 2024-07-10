Daily Update

Daily Update: Decision on Strong’s expansion plan delayed until August

By The Suffolk Times

Southold Town Planning Board. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for July 10, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Decision on Strong’s expansion plan delayed until August

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead officials pursue lawsuit against Southampton

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Perlman campus upgrades delayed: Await consultant’s archaeological report

NORTHFORKER

Swanky Main & Mill is the latest tasting room from the Croteaux team

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Garlicky sourdough croutons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content