Daily Update: Supervisor Krupski delivers State of the Town address

Town Supervisor Al Krupski delivers his first state of the town address last Thursday at Town Hall. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for July 25, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

Riverhead dealer linked to 2021 fentanyl overdose deaths gets 25 years

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Supervisor Krupski delivers State of the Town address

Abandoned bullmastiff lands Aquebogue furever home

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police raise alarm amid surge in local cyber scams

East End Food names Marci Moreau new executive director

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A musical tour

NORTHFORKER

1760 Homestead Farm’s Larry Kaiser competes in Netflix’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Championship’

SOUTHFORKER

This weekend, all the Manor’s a stage

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.