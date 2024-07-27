Guest Spot: Southold should expand CPF uses 

I grew up in this community, as did my mother, father, grandparents and even great-grandparents. I’m writing about the potential of the Community Preservation Fund in Greenport, and why Southold Town should consider adopting the long-instituted changes that other East End towns have already embraced. The CPF has been an incredible tool for preserving open spaces, which we all know are essential for our environment and our community’s well-being.

However, the fund can be so much more than just a way to save land. By adopting the changes made by other East End towns, Southold can unlock the full potential of the CPF to benefit our community in even more ways.

While growing up here I have engaged in activities like swimming in our bay and watching local oyster farmers and fishermen do their jobs. Because I’ve experienced these things, I know how important this issue is while our little village deals with rising tides, increasing flooding from stormwater and sewer issues. The Community Preservation Fund can help fix our water quality and possibly even save jobs. Imagine using CPF money to preserve historic buildings like the AME Zion Church, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year, or maybe even the old Greenport Auditorium on Main Street. These places tell the stories of our past, which is why it’s important to keep them alive and around. The CPF can help to create affordable housing for families who want to stay in our community, and to develop recreational spaces where kids like me can play and grow.

These are all possibilities if we expand the uses of the Community Preservation Fund. Other towns have seen great success with these changes. They’ve been able to preserve not just their land, but also their character and diversity. We can do the same in Greenport and Southold. By adopting these changes, we can ensure that our community remains vibrant, inclusive and full of opportunities for everyone.

I urge our leaders to look at the examples set by neighboring towns and consider how we can make the most of the Community Preservation Fund. Let’s work together to preserve not just our open spaces, but also our history, our homes and our future. Let’s ask the Town Board to adopt changes that will allow us to draw down Community Preservation Fund money for needed water quality protections and historic preservation and ensure that Greenport receives its rightful portion. Our historic village may lack large open spaces, but our water, our heritage and our environment deserve protection.

Faith Welch is the student council president at Greenport High School.