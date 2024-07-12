In Loving Memory of Charlene Frances VanCura

Charlene Frances VanCura, passed away on June 17, 2024 at the age of 75. She was born on June 5, 1949, and left a lasting legacy through her creativity, craftsmanship, and the love she shared with her family.

Charlene is survived by her two devoted daughters, Sharon Broere and Deborah Ferguson, who were a constant source of pride and joy in her life. She shared a deep and enduring bond with her life partner, Joseph Wysocki, who stood by her side through thick and thin.

A doting grandmother, Charlene leaves behind four cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She delighted in their laughter, accomplishments, and the special moments they shared together.

Charlene’s passion for art was evident in every brushstroke and sculpture, leaving a trail of beauty and inspiration for those who were fortunate enough to experience her work. As a skilled carpenter and furniture upcycler, she transformed ordinary pieces into extraordinary works of art, showcasing her unique talent and flair for design.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Charlene was known for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family and friends. Her generosity knew no bounds, and she made a positive impact on everyone she encountered.

A celebration of Charlene’s life will be held on August 2, 2024 at The Sound View. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Charlene Frances VanCura will be dearly missed but forever remembered for the beauty she brought into the world and the love she shared with those fortunate enough to know her. May she rest in eternal peace.

