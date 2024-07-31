Multimedia: 180th anniversary of first Long Island Rail Road train to Greenport

(Jeremy Garreston photos)

Scores of North Fork residents and elected officials turned out last Saturday to celebrate the 180th anniversary of the first Long Island Rail Road train to reach Greenport. With guests invited to come dressed in period clothing, a brass band and a reveler riding a Victorian era high-wheel bicycle, the goal was to bring today’s North Forkers back to Saturday, July 27, 1844.

“If you were here when this railroad started and first arrived in Greenport, this village would have been six years old — the second oldest incorporated village in the state of New York,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi told the crowd. “There would have been 11 whaling ships out there in that bay and, of course, boats headed off to Connecticut and up to Boston, moving things back and forth.”