Southold blotter: disruptive graffiti and fireworks

Between July 1 and July 7, Southold police received at least 21 reports of disturbances from fireworks.

• On July 3, a New Suffolk Road marina manager called police to report a fuel hazard, after a boat owner confused the boat’s fishing rod holder with its fuel tank, and poured 45 gallons of fuel into the fishing rod holder, which leaked into the boat’s bilge, according to police. Responding officers and Cutchogue firefighters cut the boat’s electrical wires to prevent and explosion, and towed it out of the water to be drained. The marina manager confirmed that no fuel spilled into the water.

• On July 3, a Southold real estate agent told police she had returned to her office to find that items had been moved around and her laptop and charger were missing, according to police, who are investigating.

• On July 3, police received a report of a man causing a disturbance in Mitchell Park in Greenport, and responded to find a 38-year-old man intoxicated and sleeping on the grass. He was escorted from the park and told not to return until he was sober. Several hours later, a Long Island Rail Road employee reported that the same man was intoxicated and leaning against a pole on the station platform. The man told police he was trying to get home to Mattituck, and was escorted to a bus stop without further incident. The following day, police received a report of a disturbance at Fifth Street beach in Greenport, and found the same man allegedly intoxicated and lying on the beach in his underwear. He was advised to put his pants back on, before he left the area. The following day, he was issued a ticket for carrying an open container of Bud Light.

• On the evening of July 4, police received a call from a NassauPoint Road resident, who said that he wasn’t home but observed on his security cameras that an unknown individual was on his back deck. A responding officer found the individual, who said he was a friend of the homeowner and was on the deck to watch the fireworks. The homeowner confirmed this.

• On July 5, police received a report of a man yelling at children sailing at an Old Harbor Road yacht club. A responding officer interviewed a Cutchogue man, 38, who said he was only cheering the children on, yelling “good job.” The officer advised him not to engage with the sailing class and advised the yacht club commodore to move further away from the man’s moored sailboat.

• On July 5, a Southold man contacted police to report observing graffiti at the Southold train station that “states ‘Hitler 1943,’ with a swastika.” Metropolitan Transportation Authority police were notified and said their maintenance department would replace the sign as soon as possible.

• Just after midnight July 6, police received a report of minors being served alcohol at a waterfront restaurant on Front Street in Greenport. A responding officer was directed to an individual who had been “asking multiple patrons for cocaine” and was asked by staff to leave the premises. Police interviewed the “highly intoxicated” Bellrose man, 21, who denied the allegations even as patrons leaving the restaurant confirmed the original report. Authorities did not find any minors being served alcohol at the restaurant.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.