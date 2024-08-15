Governor Kathy Hochul presents Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi a check for Greenport Ice Rink. (Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 15.

Agri-resort developers aim to partner with Sound Avenue neighbors

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gov. Hochul announces $1.2 million investment to rebuild Greenport ice skating rink

Town officials talk sidewalks, cops at Fishers Island meeting

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town and school district to share costs of security officers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

New Trees planted on Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Nordic vibes, Nantucket coziness in East Marion

SOUTHFORKER

Beds and Best-Sellers: meet the authors behind this year’s Bedside Reading series at the Capri

