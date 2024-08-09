Daily Update: I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available

The birding trail note pad, sticker annual patch received upon completing the I Bird NY challenge. Participants also receive a printed certificate (wood duck photo is not part of the challenge). (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Here are the headlines for August 9, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Weather advisory issued for North Fork region

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available

Quail release project receives donations, inquiries

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

August skywatch: meteors, Mars and a blue moon

Forecast forces BID to postpone Alive on 25

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander and shark fight over a bluefish for dinner

NORTHFORKER

The Bucket List: Don’t miss out before summer’s over

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Pure Soul’s Sylma Cabrera

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

