Quail release project receives donations, inquiries

A rewilded ‘quail meadow’ shown here provides the natural habitat to sustain healthy ground bird populations. (credit: Amanda Olsen)

The response to coverage about the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery’s quail release program was bigger than biologist Eric Powers, program and site director, could have hoped for.

Even with questions raised about the efficacy of the program, and whether or not it is humane, more than two dozen individuals in states as far away as Florida and Virginia have reached out for information on how to participate.

In addition to many smaller donations, a lump sum pledge of $100,000 will allow Mr. Powers to expand the program.

These quail will eat insects all summer, Mr. Powers said. The average lifespan for any wild quail is less than a year. In order to reestablish a wild population, many more birds will need to be raised and released, and fragmented habitats reconnected.

“We need more people to rewild parts of their yard, start bringing back some of our natives so we have wildlife corridors through our neighborhoods. That would help immensely. Getting involved and helping us would be great. If you are unable to volunteer, or if you’re unable to incubate eggs and donate the hatchlings to us, then certainly a monetary donation would help,” said Mr. Powers. “Because, as you can imagine, restoring a species is expensive.”

The Eagle Scout project has also progressed, he said. The pens have been designed and constructed and are currently undergoing testing at CEED.

Mr. Powers is optimistic that they will work. “It’s holding the quail. We have a test group of 30 quail in it now, and it’s holding off the raccoons just fine. The birds are safe and sound inside. They’re growing beautifully. They are able to fly inside of it. So it looks like it’s a winner.”

The final quail release for the year took place Aug. 1 at Longwood Estate in Brookhaven. More than 1,700 eggs were incubated by 41 schools, libraries and individual families. From those eggs, around 1,000 chicks were raised in outdoor pens in preparation for their release.

For more information on how to help the Northern Bobwhite Quail Project, call 631-803-6780 or email [email protected].