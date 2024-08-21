Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gloria Izzo, formerly of Bellmore and Cutchogue, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2024, at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Englewood, Fla. She was 94 years old.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Peter V. Izzo, and is survived by her three sons, Peter (Sheila), Kenneth (Donna) and Eric (Kathy). She had nine grandchildren whom she adored: Michael, Dan, Brian, Peter, Matthew, Douglas, Eric, Kevin and Grace. She also had five great-grandchildren Lucas, Lucy, Emily, Aria and Millie.

Gloria enjoyed her many years as a member of North Fork Country Club, where she loved golf and socializing. She always had a quick-witted sense of humor and loved entertaining. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue, where she sang in the choir at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church. A memorial mass will be planned for a future date at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. A private graveside service was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue on Tuesday, August 20.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid post.