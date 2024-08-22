News

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 22, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 14, 2024. 

CALVERTON (11933)

• NP Riverhead Industrial LLC to NP Riverhead I LLC, 1743 Middle Road (600-100-3-3) (V) $10,000,000

• US Bank to Michael Granieri & Tricia Ross-Granieri, 112 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.013) (R) $850,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Dave McGahan to Serenity Home 2024 LLC, 2020 Stillwater Avenue (1000-103-7-12) (R) $1,300,000

• Linda & Thomas Shine to Derrick Chapman & Lindsay Donaldson, 3985 Pequash Avenue (1000-137-2-19.005) (R) $707,500

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Estate of Fred Plumb to Little-Gull.com LLC, Little Gull Island (1000-130-1-3) (V) $425,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Barbara & Frederick Hansen to Theresa Homan, 355 Woodcliff Drive (1000-107-7-25) (R) $825,000

• Ausher 26 LLC to John Vahey, Village Lane (1000-114-6-21) (V) $45,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Estate of Janet Kaften to 46 Hilo Drive LLC, 46 Hilo Drive (700-18-4-17) (R) $2,800,000

• John Greally & Geraldine McGinty to Lindsay & Emmett McCann, 31 Terry Drive (700-17-1-60) (R) $1,385,000

• Elisabeth Brugnoni Family Trust to Lynda LoMangino, 169 North Ferry Road, (700-7-3-33.001) (V) $725,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Peter Ollen Trust to Seafarers Bungalow LLC, 2845 Hobart Road (1000-65-1-14) (R) $885,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Charlotte Mourlot & Francois Latapie to 2350 Wading LLC, 2350 North Wading River Road (600-36-2-21) (R) $955,000

• Ann Carlile to Jared & Heather Hunt, 83 Cedar Road (600-27-3-53) (R) $475,000

• Michelle McQueen to Amy Babcock, 84 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-20) (R) $447,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content