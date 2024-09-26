Daily Update: Dredging in Mattituck Harbor set to begin next week

Aerial view of where the Army Corps of Engineers project will improve navigation in Mattituck Inlet and harbor. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Dredging in Mattituck Harbor set to begin next week

Southold salutes new top cop Grattan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead alum takes over fledgling track team

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Boats and bubbles and trucks and trades

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Country Fair, winery tours and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Come together, right now, over this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.