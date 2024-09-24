Daily Update

Daily Update: East Marion FD asks for more funds in new budget

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 24.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Marion FD asks for more funds in new budget

Photos: 2024 Maritime Festival Merry Merfolk Parade

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hallockville Farm Museum Country Fair returns

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School colleagues honor Jacki Dunning: New cellphone policy implemented

NORTHFORKER

A ‘culinary kaleidoscope’ awaits as Riverhead kicks off its first Restaurant Week

SOUTHFORKER

Magic Man: The Life and Legend of Westhampton’s Billy Thorne 

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

