Joseph Schirripa of Mattituck, and owner of Northeastern Equipment Unlimited in Mattituck, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. He was 75 years old.

Joseph was born on May 14, 1949 in Brooklyn. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served from 1966 to 1969 attaining the rank of private first class, and being awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device. In February of 1989 he married Kathleen A. Ireland.

Joseph is survived by his wife Kathleen; children Kathryn Schirripa of Mattituck and William Bourguignon of Wading River; and grandchildren Maeve Bourguignon and Norah Bourguignon.

Graveside services with U.S. Army honors will take place on Friday, Sept. 13 at Calverton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will be leaving the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Flower Children and Family Services, 2450 North Wading River Road, Wading River, New York 11792-1402.

