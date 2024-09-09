Long Island Baroque Ensemble receives $11,250 grant

Credit:adobe stock photo

Long Island Baroque Ensemble has been providing its audiences with access to early music and other diverse programing since its founding in 1969, including in its partnership with Greenport’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

That partnership continues thanks to an $11,250-grant awarded to the nonprofit organization by Suffolk County’s Office of Cultural Affairs for their performances in Greenport as part of LIBE’s 54th annual concert series.

“When you see just the connection that we have growing, it’s very rewarding,” said Margo Andrea, the group’s artistic director. “The audience is also a player in the performance. The energy that the audience provides enables the musicians to really create this transformative experience.”

LIBE preformed “Chiaroscuro ~ darkness and light in art, music and life,” Friday at Holy Trinity, the first of two performances at the church in partnership with Ms. Andrea’s friends at Anima Baroque Ensemble.

“We’ve long talked about a collaboration, and they play mostly, I would say, 17th-century music,” Ms. Andrea said.

The show featured music from 17th-century Italian composer Tarquinio Merula and English composer Henry Purcell, two of the most important composers of the Early Baroque and Baroque eras, according to Ms. Andrea.

Their next performance, “Romance of the Rose,” takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity. It features Alba Consort, Ms. Andrea’s group, performing early music from the Caucasus, Spain, Italy, France, North Africa, Armenia and Persia.

Ms. Andrea will lend her voice as a mezzo-soprano and also play period instruments like the vielle and zills. Rex Benincasa will help with the percussion. Jason Priset will play the lute, vihuela and baroque guitar. Carlo Valte will play the oud and guitar. Karen Lindquist will play the harp.

In December, LIBE will bring back, for the third year in a row, a festive holiday program with holiday-themed music from all around the world all sung in their original languages.

Ms. Andrea said it wouldn’t be possible to do all LIBE does without community support.

“Our annual budget is very small, and without the help of community funding, [aid from] Suffolk County that’s dedicated to supporting arts organizations, and because we live in the great state of New York that also has a council on the arts that funds art organizations and donations from individuals and certain foundations or institutions … it wouldn’t be possible,” she said. “Our goal is to really provide professional, high-level arts.”