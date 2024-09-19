Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 19, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 12, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Eight Bells Road LLC to 63 Eight Bells LLC, 63 Eight Bells Road (600-13-2-20) (R) $470,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Sheila Hoffman to Andrew & Mollie Samaan, 600 Praity Lane (1000-109-5-27.002) (R) $1,400,000

• Peconic Land Trust Inc to 7800 Oregon LLC, 7800 Oregon Road (1000-95-4-5.003) (V) $1,000,000

• Estate of Evelyn Burns to Roger Satnick, 2000 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-11-16) (R) $720,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Robert Bertorello to Michael & Anne McNicholas, 61475 County Road 48 Unit C10 (1000-45.01-1-16) (R) $687,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead Village Preservation LP to Riverhead Housing LP, 821 East Main Street (600-127-7-9.003) (C) $33,000,000

• Riverhead Plaza LLC to 1105 Main Road LLC, 1105 Old Country Road (600-108-4-7) (C) $2,250,000

• Christakis Kyprianou to Jacob Kaplan & Laurie Fischer, 64 Peacock Path (600-21-2-13.007) (R) $1,240,000

• 36 Greentree LLC to Judy Comando & Kostas Trihas, 36 Green Tree Drive (600-64-3-8) (R) $650,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Michael Evans & Jessica Ratto-Evans, 2 Taconic Court (600-115-1-10.012) (R) $810,000

• Moreno Family Trust to Richard & Susan Hartig, 43 Sylvan Place (600-33-2-17) (R) $445,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)