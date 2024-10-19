Blotter: Police pull over golf cart on Main Rd.

• Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, Southold Town police received reports of nine political signs being stolen from residences stretching from Mattituck to East Marion. No surveillance footage was available in any of the cases, but the homeowners wished to document the incidents, according to police.

• On Oct. 10, a Mattituck homeowner called police to document what she described as a “rifle tower” in her neighbor’s backyard, authorities said. A responding officer “observed a platform approximately 15 feet tall with a ladder attached to it in the backyard,” but appears to have taken no further action.

• On Oct. 11, a resident of Soundview Avenue in Southold reported finding his mailbox seriously damaged.

• On Oct. 11, Noe Pachecho, 38, with no known residence, was arrested at the Mattituck 7-Eleven store. The night manager contacted police and sought to press charges, saying Mr. Pacheco had been previously advised he is not allowed on the property. Mr. Pacheco was arrested for alleged criminal trespass.

• Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, while on routine patrol, a Southold police sergeant observed a golf cart traveling eastbound on Main Road near Bay Avenue in Mattituck and conducted a traffic stop. According to police, the male driver, a 39-year-old from Miller Place, had alcohol on his breath. However, the man “performed well” on field sobriety tests. The driver and his passenger were released with a verbal warning to walk home and police seized the unregistered golf cart.

• On Oct. 12, a Southold woman reported a drone hovering above her residence and said she was worried about her child’s safety and privacy. A responding officer interviewed the drone pilot, who was completing a real estate photo shoot on a nearby property. The pilot said he wasn’t operating over the woman’s home. While the responding officer was interviewing the drone pilot, the woman located the drone across the street in a farm field, retrieved it and turned it over to police. The drone pilot said the woman must have trespassed in order to retrieve the drone where he had landed it. The police returned the drone to its owner without further incident.

• On Oct. 13, police received a 911 call about a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. A responding officer observed the driver pull the car over to the shoulder of the road, exit the vehicle and urinate, according to police. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the police, Juan Dosal Freyre, 34, of Pflugerville, Texas, admitted to consuming “five or six beers.” He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.