Calendar of events: Oct. 10, 2024

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8: 30 p.m.: ‘Get Arty’ Painting Party at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Certified art instructor Ginger Baer will lead the group in painting an 11”x14” portrait of Rosie the cow. Wine and light refreshments are included. Tickets: $30, members; $35, nonmembers. Advance registration required, hallockville.org. (Credit: courtesy image)

All ages

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m.: Trick or Treat at the Haunted Museum at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Enjoyable (not too scary) fun for even the youngest of witches and goblins. Admission: $1 per person. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Spooky Saturday on the Farm at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Halloween-themed crafts, entertainment and treats appropriate for children in grades K-3. Pumpkin painting, puppet-making and other crafts; seasonal story readings. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Rain or shine. Admission: $10 per child. Register: hallockville.org.

The arts and crafts

Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: Paint night ‘The Fall Palette‘ taught by artist/art teacher Lee Harned at Old Town Art & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. All materials included, all levels welcome. Bring your own beverage. Light refreshments provided. Fee: $40, nonmembers; $35, members. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Documentaries

Thursday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.: Screening of the documentary ‘Spark: Robin Williams and His Battle with Lewy Body Dementia,’ followed by discussion with mental health professionals, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Information: holytrinitygreenport.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: 48th annual Riverhead Country Fair along the riverfront downtown, celebrating the town’s agricultural heritage. Street fair with arts and crafts vendors, food concessions and live music. Tractor displays, homemaking and needlecraft competition and carnival rides. Information: riverheadcountryfair.com.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fine Art and Crafts Fair on the Village Green of Old Town Arts Guild, 2730 Main Road, Cutchogue. Fine art, photography and hand-crafted items. Live music. Rain date Sunday, Oct. 13. Admission: $3. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual Harvest Festival at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, Greenport. Yard sale, including furniture, books, DVDs, plants and jewelry. Delicious food, basket raffle, homemade apple pie and children’s activities. Rain date Monday, Oct. 14. Profits benefit community outreach programs. Information: 631-477-0662 or [email protected].

Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Quilt show, ‘Creating Well Pieced Lives,’ with the Eastern Long Island Quilt Guild at First Congregational Church of Riverhead, 103 1st St, Riverhead. Free. One quilt will be raffled off. Information: 631-727-2621.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-7 p.m.: Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead. Coffin race along East Main Street, trick or treat on Main Street, live music and parade with prizes. Information and schedule: downtownriverhead.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 12, noon: Chowder Festival benefiting East End Seaport Museum at Port Waterfront, 104 Third St., Greenport. Doors open at noon, voting ends at 3 p.m. and live music begins at 4 p.m. Tickets: $25, includes complimentary wine or beer. eastendseaport.org.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.: Inspire Dance Centre competition team fundraiser with psychic medium Josephine Ghiringhelli at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. Light fare included. Cash bar. Tickets: $90. Register: inspiredancecentre.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.: New York Marine Rescue Center 5K Run for the Ridley at McDermott Avenue parking lot, 31 McDermott Ave., Riverhead. Rain or shine. Walkers welcome. Complimentary beverages and snacks, raffle tickets. Register: nymarinerescue.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.: Comedy Night at CAST featuring Mia Jackson, Sekou Ali and Peaches Rodriguez at Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $75 at Comedy1024.givesmart.com. Information: [email protected].

Lectures

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, an Alzheimer’s Association program, at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, informing on lifestyle habits that can help maintain or improve health. Information: 631-734-6033.

Meetings

Friday, Oct. 11, 4 p.m.: Open House hosted by the Unitarian Universalists of Southold at 51970 Main Road. Presentations by owners’ rep and architect Brian Davis and the local construction company North Fork Woodworks, self-guided tour and light refreshments. Information: firstuniversalistsouthold.org.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Land Preservation: Are We Winning the Race?‘ presentation and Q& A with Al Krupski, Lilly McCullough and Tim Caulfield during a meeting of Cutchogue Civic Association at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.: Nancy Atlas: Living Large and Playing Hard at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Known for her raw, live performances and stellar songwriting, Nancy and her band have opened for almost everyone under the sun. Rain or shine event. Bring blanket or chair for outdoor performance. Should weather force the show inside, very limited seating is available. VIP ticket ensures front row seat outside and guaranteed seat inside. Tickets: $50, VIP; $35, general admission; $25, Observatory members; free, under 16. Register custerobservatory.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.: Ambient duo Worst Night Ever performs Burned by Stars—a transportive, multi-layered soundscape inspired by the wonder and the horror of deep space, the threat of extreme weather, and the hyper-local sounds of NYC and the North Fork. Following the concert, guests can stay to continue viewing the Orionid meteor shower on the lawn. Observatory staff will also be providing guided tours of night sky objects (weather permitting). Tickets: $25, nonmembers; $20, members; free, under 16. Register: custerobservatory.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-noon: Nature Walk Series: Exploring Health and Conservation with health professionals and environmental conservationists at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 CR 48, Greenport. Ask health questions, bird watch and learn about preserving Long Island Sound. Presented by North Fork Audubon Society. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8 p.m.: Author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky and medium/paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto discuss the research and investigations behind the making of Kerriann’s latest book, Haunted Long Island Mysteries in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. Books available for purchase and signing. Wine and light refreshments included. Free. Register: Haunted Long Island Mysteries.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20: Playlets and Poetry Festival directed by Nicholas Auletti, presented by Northeast Stage at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Features a range of smaller plays and adapted literature. Showtimes: 8 p.m., Fri. and Sat.; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20. northeaststage.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Selfguided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October 26, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No class Oct. 5.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-7652276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-7652626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through Oct.: New Challenges and Variations, painted works by Orient resident Fran Liburt on display in the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through Friday, Oct. 11: Banned! Artists Respond to Book Banning, exhibit and sale at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at the Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information: Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.