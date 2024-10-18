Daily Update: North Fork Polar Bears dive into new eelgrass restoration project
Here are the headlines for Friday, October 18.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Polar Bears dive into new eelgrass restoration project
North Fork high school sports roundup
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Area officials urge Gov. Hochul to enact waste management plan
Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Run For Your Life: A guide to the 5K course
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Oct. 19
SOUTHFORKER
Hey, all you little ghouls — here’s all the Halloween Hamptons happenings for kids
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
