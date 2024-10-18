News

Daily Update: North Fork Polar Bears dive into new eelgrass restoration project

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Polar Bears dive into new eelgrass restoration project

North Fork high school sports roundup

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Area officials urge Gov. Hochul to enact waste management plan

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Run For Your Life: A guide to the 5K course

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Oct. 19

SOUTHFORKER

Hey, all you little ghouls — here’s all the Halloween Hamptons happenings for kids

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

