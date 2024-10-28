Daily Update: Southold Town wins eminent domain battle over Mattituck land seizure
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 28.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town wins eminent domain battle over Mattituck land seizure
North Fork high school sports roundup
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead, Shoreham-Wading River fall playoff preview
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Councilman raises ire of water committee: Members deny pushing for public water program
NORTHFORKER
Pamper your pet with these 6 North Fork services
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Trivia Takes the East End
