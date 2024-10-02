Ending Alzheimer’s, one step at a time

Participants carry flowers of various colors representing their personal connection to the disease and ‘plant’ them in the Promise Garden.(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Peconic Landing’s second annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held Saturday, Sept. 28. The walk raised more than $69,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly tripling last year’s $25,000. All funds go toward the association’s care, support and research efforts. Participants planted a rainbow of artificial flowers in the event’s Promise Garden, including purple, symbolizing a loved one lost to the disease; blue for those currently living with Alzheimer’s; yellow for caregivers; and orange for supporters. Nearly 7 million Americans are coping with Alzheimer’s, including more than 426,000 New York State residents.

Jeremy Garretson photos