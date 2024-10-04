Hold your horses: Greenport carousel shut down indefinitely

Greenport’s popular carousel in Mitchell Park has been shut down indefinitely for major repairs. (Chris Francescani file photo.)

Greenport’s century-old carousel — which was originally designed as a traveling attraction to be assembled and taken down regularly — will be dismantled for the first time in decades, following what officials described as a major mechanical failure.

Last year, the village spent more than $60,000 on remediation measures after lead paint was discovered on the ponies. But the ride has never been fully dismantled since being installed in Mitchell Park, according to a press release from village officials.

“Even in the best case scenario, a reopening by Christmas will take extraordinary work and coordination with multiple trades,” Mayor Kevin Stuessi said in a statement.

He said a “world-renowned carousel specialist” will be assessing the damage in the weeks ahead.

The beleaguered carousel ride is believed to date back to about 1920, based on serial numbers and other design details, Greenport Village Carousel Committee member Majory Stevens told The North Forker in 2021. In the 1950s, Northrop Grumman purchased the carousel for use at company picnics and community events held at its Calverton plant.

The Greenport carousel in 2021. (Grant Parpan file photo.)

That facility was decommissioned in 1995, and the aerospace and defense contractor offered to donate the carousel to a local community — setting off a competition that included Riverhead, the North Fork and a New Jersey amusement park. A letter-writing campaign spearheaded by Greenport’s third and fourth grade students ensued, and in July, 1995, the village prevailed.

“Dear Grumman, how are you today?” one letter read, according to former Mayor David Kapell. “May Greenport have this carousel? We need it! Please. There is nothing in this town for kids and it would be nice. I’d love a carousel. If you let us have it that would be nice. Please! From the desk of Mark DeLano.”

In 2016, artwork from local artists was added to the carousel’s rounding boards above the horses.