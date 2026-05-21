North Fork community events: May 21, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: “History in the Making” 2026 Pickleball Tournament, a fundraiser for Southold Historical Museum, at Tasker Park. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

All ages

Thursday, May 21, 5:30 p.m.: CAST Empowerment Shower for New Parents at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free community event for growing families, with a certified lactation consultant, child mental wellness expert and Peconic Pediatrics. Free. RSVP: [email protected].

Thursday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Line Dancing with Lady T. at Reichert Family Barn, Southold Historical Museum Maple Lane campus, Southold. $10 members; $20 nonmembers. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Friday, May 22, 11 a.m.-noon: Old Burying Ground Tour with Southold Free Library. Meet in the parking lot of Southold Presbyterian Church. Free. Registration: southoldlibrary.org.

Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show to benefit the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine at St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church, 820 Pondview Road, Riverhead. Spectator admission: $5; children under 12 free. Information: 516-524-3077 or 631-655-5082.

Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Havens Farmers’ Market opening day at Shelter Island History Museum, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. Information: 631-749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids Printmaking Workshop for children ages 7-10 at The North Fork Arts Center, Sapan Greenport Theatre, 211 Front St., Greenport. Held in connection with “Small Works By 5 North Fork Artists.” Free. Register at northfork-artscenter.org.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, May 31, noon-5 p.m.: MOSAIC Festival at Riverhead Town Hall campus, West Second Street to Railroad Avenue, Riverhead. East End Arts celebrates 30 years of MOSAIC with chalk art mini-murals, art activations, family activities, local artisans, food and beer vendors, drum circles, dance and live music. Free. Rain date: June 7. Information: eastendarts.org/mosaic-festival.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: “History in the Making” 2026 Pickleball Tournament, a fundraiser for Southold Historical Museum, at Tasker Park. Individual Round Robin Tournament, 9 a.m.-noon; Team Tournament, 12:30-3 p.m. Registration required. Cost not stated. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Holiday

Friday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Pop Over for a Poppy, the Auxiliary of the Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 is hosting drive-through poppy distribution. The red poppy flower is a recognized symbol to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and died for our country in war. Donations accepted and will be used to support veterans. The Southold American Legion Post is located at 51655 Main Road in Southold.

Monday, May 25, 9:30 a.m.: Southold Town’s 2026 Memorial Day parade will take place in Mattituck, starting with a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the Mattituck Fire Department. The parade will depart at 10 a.m. following a route along Pike St., Westphalia Avenue, Old Sound Avenue, Pacific Street and Main Road, and concluding back at the firehouse, where refreshments will be served.

In the garden

Friday, May 22, 8-10 a.m.: “Monitoring the Migration: Observations and Identification” at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 1160 East Mill Road, Mattituck. Birding guide Ben Bolduc leads participants in observing migratory birds and learning bird calls and behavior. Nonmembers, $15; members, $13. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Lectures

Thursday, May 21, noon-1 p.m.: “Ticks and Tick-Borne Disease: What You Need to Know” via Zoom through Mattituck-Laurel Library and Southold Free Library. Jerry Simons, PA-C, of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Regional Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center, discusses tick-borne diseases found on Eastern Long Island, symptoms, testing, treatment and prevention. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org or southoldlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 21, 5-6:30 p.m.: ‘Water, Water Everywhere … but Little Left to Drink?’ The shrinking aquifer and the future of our fresh water with hydrologists Caroline Yates and Fred Strumm (USGS) and Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Thursday, May 21, 6-7 p.m.: Instagram for Small Business/Social Media Marketing at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Practical workshop for small business owners, creatives and entrepreneurs. Free. Registration: southoldlibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.: “Martha, Betsy, and Abigail: Mothers of the American Revolution” at Mattituck-Laurel Park District Building in Veterans Park, Peconic Bay Boulevard, Mattituck. Dr. Edward Marlatt, retired teacher, professor and historical researcher, discusses Martha Washington, Betsy Ross and Abigail Adams and the role of women during the American Revolution. Free. Information: 646-248-0640 or [email protected]

Music

Saturday, May 30, 2-3:30 p.m.: An Afternoon with Porchlight at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org or 631-298-4134.

Saturday, May 30, 6:30 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Kinetic Continuum at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Featuring light painting artist Alina Wilczynski and Paolo Bartolani on piano and electronic sounds, followed by guided night-sky tours, weather permitting. Tickets: $45 adults; $30 Custer Observatory members and Friends of Rites of Spring; children under 16 free. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

The natural world

Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: World Turtle Day at Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons, 111 Manor Lane, Jamesport. Free outdoor celebration dedicated to New York’s native turtles, with turtle ambassadors and information about the rescue’s rehabilitation work. Guided outdoor sanctuary tour available: $25 adults; children under 12 free. Limited spots; reserve in advance at [email protected].

Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m.: Turtles of Long Island at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org or 631-298-4134.

Theater

May 14-31: ‘Anything Goes’ presented by North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Classic Cole Porter musical comedy with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information at nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m., starting May 23: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: [email protected] or 347-559-3670.

May 23-Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through May 27: “Earth Water,” photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: “Lost & Found” at Shelter Island History Museum courtyard, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. Experts from Cornell Auctions, Objects and Trade will evaluate antiques and personal items. Appointments available; walk-ins welcome. Information: 631-749-0025.

Through May 30: “New Visions”: Paintings and pastels by Alan Bull at Elizabeth Overton Gallery at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: GLOW: Light & Nature, photography by Alicia Doherty at Mattituck-Laurel Library Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through June 8: “Small Works By 5 North Fork Artists,” small-scale works by Virginia Cava, Gerard Lehner, Hilary North, Delia Reiss and Debra Riva at The North Fork Arts Center, Sapan Greenport Theatre, 211 Front St., Greenport. Opening reception Saturday, May 23, 3-6 p.m. Exhibition open during normal theater hours. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through June 14: ‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660 or floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.