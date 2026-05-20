Sports roundup: Southold baseball has a tough week

Travis Sepenoski looks to apply the tag for Southold. (Credit: Bill Landon)

BASEBALL

May 15: Port Jefferson 11, Southold 4

The Settlers'(7-8, 8-8) bid to clinch a berth in the county Class C playoffs fell short by a game as the Royals swept their three-game season-finale series in League VIII. It snapped Southold’s seven-game winning streak.

Teams need to finish .500 or above to reach the postseason. The Royals (13-5, 13-2) clinched the league title with the win. They also won the series, securing an 11-0 away victory over May 12 and a 9-1 home triumph on May 13.

May 16: Mattituck 4, Southold 0

Senior right-hander Tyler Brown made the most out of his final high school game for the Tuckers (2-18) in a non-league game. He struck out 13 batters in seven innings at Cochran Park. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Michael Buckley also had two hits, a triple and stole two bases.

BOYS TENNIS

May 14: Southold/Greenport, Mattituck eliminated from playoffs

Southold/Greenport and Mattituck were eliminated from the county Division II quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Settlers (9-4) lost at No. 4 Port Jefferson (10-4), 5-2. The No. 7 Tuckers (7-6) were defeated by host and second-seeded Bayport-Blue Point (13-0).

SUFFOLK COUNTY HALL OF FAME

May 21: Mattituck’s Huey is inducted

Former Mattituck athletic director and coach Michael Huey was one of 25 individuals who were inducted into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame at Flowerfield in St. James.

“The 2026 Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame induction class is one of the deepest and most impactful we’ve ever assembled,” Hall president Chris R. Vaccaro said. “This group represents leaders, pioneers, and visionaries who carried themselves with class and helped shape the identity of our county through sport. As we continue our mission to honor the past and inspire the future, we’re also proud to align this class with the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, using sports culture as a powerful reminder that our local sports history matters. This class truly packs a heavy punch.”

Schedule

May 26

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Babylon in county Class D semifinals, 4 p.m. (note: the winner will play Bayport-Blue Point for the championships at Stony Brook University on Sunday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m.)

May 29

Suffolk County small boys and girls small schools track and field championships at Mount Sinai H.S., 2:30 p.m.

June 4 and 5

Track and field state qualifiers at Comsewogue H.S., 3 p.m.