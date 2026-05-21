North Fork and Riverhead 2026 Memorial Day ceremonies and services

Scene from last year’s Southold Memorial Day Parade, which takes place in Mattituck this year. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The North Fork and Riverhead offer a host of opportunities to commemorate Memorial Day from various parades and ceremonies to poppy distribution and American flag placements.

Pick one or more to honor those members of the military to gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Pop Over for a Poppy: Southold American Legion

The Auxiliary of the Southold American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 will host a drive-through poppy distribution on Friday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the premises. A known symbol of honor, the poppy serves to remind people of the sacrifices made by others while protecting freedom. Free. Donations will be accepted and used to support veterans.

Calverton National Cemetery

The Avenue of Flags will wave, displayed across Calverton National Cemetery roadways from Friday, May 22 until June 5, 2026.

Volunteers will place flags at gravesites throughout the cemetery Saturday, May 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. They will remain until May 30. For more information on gravesite flag placement or to register to volunteer, contact Frank Bailey at [email protected].

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at the end of Princeton Boulevard. The North Shore Community Band will perform a patriotic tribute.

Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee annual Memorial Day parade

The annual Memorial Day ceremonies and parade will be held on Monday, May 25 at starting 9 a.m. rain or shine. The parade starts on Osborn Avenue at Pulaski Street and proceeds down Osborn Avenue to the corner of Court and West Main streets at the World War I monument.

After a ceremony at the monument, the parade will continue on Main Street to East Avenue, then to St. John’s Cemetery, and on Roanoke Avenue to Pulaski Street. It will stop at Riverhead Cemetery and march on to its ending at the War Memorial on the lawn of the Pulaski Street School.

Southold Memorial Day Parade

Southold Town’s 2026 Memorial Day parade will take place in Mattituck, starting with a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the Mattituck Fire Department. The parade will depart at 10 a.m. following a route along Pike St., Westphalia Avenue, Old Sound Avenue, Pacific Street and Main Road, and concluding back at the firehouse, where refreshments will be served.

Greenport Annual Memorial Day Scout Parade

The Memorial Day Parade will line up Monday morning at 7:45 a.m. on Adams Street in the parking lot behind the old Arcade. Marchers will head down Main and Front streets, ending at the railroad dock at Third Street. This is a rain or shine event.

Orient Fire Department Annual Memorial Day Parade

The annual parade steps off Monday, May 25, 7:30 a.m. from the firehouse or at 7:45 a.m. at the wharf. The parade route will go down Tabor Road to Orchard Street, and then to Navy Street to Village Lane to Main Road and back to the firehouse.