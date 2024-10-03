Little Creek Oysters to close October 13

Little Creek Oysters (Photo credit: David Benthal)

Little Creek Oyster Farm and Market in Greenport will have its last service October 13.

In an Instagram post on October 2, Little Creek, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, detailed the failure of negotiations with their landlord over a recent rent increase as the reason for their departure.



The post read: “For the past few weeks, we have been working through an unexpected, difficult rent increase and lease negotiation with our landlord. After ten years of treating this old soggy shack like it was ours, saving her from destruction and more catastrophic floods than we can recall- the rent demand was simply irrationally high. It has further become clear that there is a big bad fish that wants us out and no dollar value can keep us here.”

The Instagram post went on to thank their loyal customers for their patronage. “We know that this is terrible news for our collective family and community, but we also know that this place was never about the building,” it said. “It has always been about the love and care for each other, and a commitment to the people and places who make up our DNA.”

Little Creek Oysters Farm will hold a special farewell “anchor drop” on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the shack (Bootleg Alley, 37 Front St.).

Little Creek is seeking another location that fits their long-term goals. “Looking ahead, we are fully committed to our incredible Village of Greenport and have our sights set on a new home with a long future. Have faith in us!!!”

This story is developing and will be updated.