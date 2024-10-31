North Fork high school sports roundup

Credit: Adobe Stock photo

It’s playoff time as several teams from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport are vying for Suffolk County glory and beyond in soccer, volleyball, cross country and (likely) in football.

Here’s a quick look at what is in store for the North Fork high school squads:

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS B

Mattituck (9-5-2), ranked 16th in the New York State Sportswriters Association Class B poll, will visit longtime rival and No. 10 Center Moriches (13-3-3), in a Suffolk County semifinal encounter on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. The teams split their League IX matches, with the Tuckers winning on homecoming, 3-2, on Sept. 20 before the Red Devils exacted revenge with a 6-0 home triumph on Oct. 17. The winner will meet top-seeded Babylon (14-1-1), ranked seventh in the state, for the county title at Diamond in the Pines in Coram on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 p.m.

CLASS C

In an all-North Fork final, Southold (7-6-2), which is ranked 15th in the state poll, will take on Greenport (66-2) at Diamond in the Pines in the Class C final on Monday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. In the first of two regular season contests on Sept. 21, the Settlers won in Greenport, 1-0, on Brandon Moran’s second-half goal. The second confrontation turned out to be a goalkeepers’ duel between Southold’s Travis Sepenoski and Greenport’s Kal-El Marine in a scoreless draw at Southold on Sept. 28.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mattituck and Southold runners will compete in their respective divisions, Class C and D, at the state qualifiers, at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. The top runners will get an opportunity to run at the state championships at Queensbury High School on Saturday, Nov. 16.

FOOTBALL

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck is positioned to qualify for its League IV playoffs for the first time since 2013. The eighth-place Porters (43, 103.05 rating points) enjoy a respectable lead over ninth-place Wyandanch (2-5, 84.480). They defeated Wyandanch at home on Friday, Oct. 25, 46-8. Greenport will finish its regular season for at Miller Place on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. If they reach the postseason, the Porters probably will play at either first-place Bayport-Blue Point (7-0) or Babylon (6-1) in the first round on the weekend of Nov. 8-9.

GOLF

No. 14 Mattituck was defeated by third-seeded Mount Sinai in the second round, 8-1, of the county playoffs on Oct. 28. The Tuckers registered an 8-1 win over No. 19 Connetquot in the opening round. Seniors Andrew McKenzie and Ben Voegel both shot 39.