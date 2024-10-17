Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 17, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 9, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Emily Tyson to Valerie DiNatale, 356 Oakleigh Avenue Unit 10 (600-40.01-1-10) (R) $520,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Krystian Tomkiewicz to Blanca Palencia, 11 North Woods Road (600-100-2-30) (R) $840,000

• Frances LaRocca to Jessica & Patrick Fitzpatrick, 36 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-40) (R) $659,000

• Fourth Chance Corp to Pivotal Moment Inc & Hammer Drop Inc, 17 Sunny Line Drive (600-97-1-69.001) (R) $50,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Robert MacFarlane to Ianlew II Corp, 3265 Stillwater Avenue (1000-136-2-8.001) (R) $1,950,000

• Terry & Laura Woodhull to Anthony & Enni Lisoski, 1730 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.017) (R) $1,680,000

• Love Five LLC to Tom & Reena Abraham, 380 West Cove Road (1000-111-2-5.002) (R) $1,500,000

• Richard & Dorothy Fragaszy & Darby Wallace to Jane Bieneman & Gianfranco Mitrione, 10100 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-6-1.002) (R) $1,050,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Joseph & Joanne Santora & Dina Reilly to Steven & Antonia Stathoudakis, 280 The Short Lane (1000-30-2-9) (R) $1,110,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Greenport W Holdings Inc to Daniel Haliqua & Rebecca Grossman-Cohen, 190 Pheasant Place (1000-53-4-44.036) (R) $1,277,000

• Estate of Anna deOca to Justin Concannon, 980 Manhanset Avenue (1000-34-5-20) (R) $950,000

• 430 First Street LLC to EWH LLC, 430 1st Street (1001-4-7-2.002) (R) $850,000

• Sarah Cumming to Keith Garret, 116 North Street (1001-2-6-27) (R) $750,000

• West Dublin Greenport LLC to Greenport Squirrel LLC, Clark Street (1001-7-4-1.002) (V) $600,000

• Anthony H Palumbo (Referee) & Estate of Catherine Napier (Defendant) to Washington Avenue Project LLC, 1605 Washington Avenue Extension (1000-40-5-1.027) (R) $460,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Donald & Jeanne Gannon to Alex Sirico, 32 Bay Run (600-9-1-9.003) (R) $730,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Charlotte Wallerius Trust to Aimee Cody, 4230 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-4-24) (R) $2,503,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Stanley & Frances Mickaliger to Ronald & Janice Iannacone, 815 Sigsbee Road (1000-143-2-15) (R) $690,000

• Estate of George Epidy to Jon Johnnidis & Jonathan Klein, 1150 Ruth Road (1000-106-5-26) (R) $625,000

• Mid Atlantic LLC to 265 Factory Ave LLC, 265 Factory Avenue (1000-122-6-7) (R) $525,000

• Stanley & Frances Mickaliger to Ronald & Janice Iannacone, 765 Sigsbee Road (1000-143-2-14) (V) $100,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Mary Brophy Trust to Peter & Theresa Brophy, 75 2nd Street(1000-117-10-20.007) (R) $1,200,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Noel Dennis &Victoria Burke to Paola Giordano & Joseph Kirchmeier, 945 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-6-15) (R) $1,253,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Brigida DiMaio Trust to William & Stephanie Howard, 3 Summerfield Lane South (600-45.01-1-3) (R) $625,000

• Linda Vitale Trust to Alexander Poliwoda, 70 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-70) (R) $615,000

• William Talmage to Friar’s Head Operating Company LLC, 2953 Sound Avenue (600-41-2-6) (R) $600,000

• Estate of William Juvet to Christine Picataggio & Pedro Benitez-Nunez, 150 Ellen Street (600-65-1-29.038) (R) $599,900

• Estate of Richard Herzog & Estate of Georgiana Herzog to Dejan Denkovski & Kristina Georgievski, 56 Daly Court (600-110-1-26) (R) $550,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Darshan Somashekar & Saskia Ketz to South Midway LLC, 39 South Midway Road (700-19-1-26) (R) $2,825,000

• Brett & Louise Poleshuk to Juan Alvizures & Ana Sandoval, 27 South Ferry Road (700-19-2-94) (R) $1,265,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• VHNF 8402 Soundview Avenue LLC to Nofoaz LLC, 8402 Soundview Avenue (1000-59-7-29.005) (R) $3,950,000

• Susan Fallon to Jennifer Staub, 1450 The Esplanade (1000-88-6-13.045) (V) $3,000,000

• Estate of Gail Chellel to Francis & Nancy Bachety, 400 Meadow Court Apt 32H, (1000-87.01-1-32) (R) $970,000

• Jessica & Richard Thorogood to Harry & Jessica Werts, 45605 Route 25 (1000-75-2-13) (R) $943,000

• Christopher & Katherine Aas to Timothy & Melody Aas, 1370 Founders Path (1000-64-4-7) (R) $575,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Estate of Richard McKenna to Rosemarie & Trenton Kowalec, 47 Remsen Road (600-55-1-18) (R) $682,000

• Andrea & Daniel Curtin to Peter Anderson & Phillipa Ross, 134 Emmetts Lane (600-30-2-36.001) (R) $675,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)