Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 24, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 16, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Barbara Howard Trust to Kathy Waters, 13 Harbor Road (600-113-2-26) (R) $2,000,000

• Donald McAulay to Palesa Ramohlouoane & Ketevi Assamagan, 155 Broad Avenue (600-85-2-73) (R) $659,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Fred & Dorothea Salzberg to Helen & Dimitri Dayen, 2890 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-4-44.011) (R) $1,275,000

• Estate of Clarence Jester to 540 First LLC, 540 1st Street (1001-4-3-2) (R) $727,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Aileen Rosin to Benjamin & Margaret Parker, 655 Horton Avenue (1000-141-1-25.003) (R) $852,500

ORIENT (11957)

• Estate of Aideen McNamee to 24275 Main Road LLC, 24275 Main Road (1000-18-2-31.001) (R) $952,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dorothy Feldmann to Cynthia Durand, 108 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-108) (R) $430,000

• Kevin & Joyce Podlas to Avril Fox, 919 Osborne Avenue (600-102-1-13) (R) $335,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Estate of Doris Schultz to Richard Bond & Alexandra Bratty, 20 Margaret’s Drive (700-18-2-43) (R) $3,000,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 705 Nokomis LLC to Michael & Suzanne Valentino, 705 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-25) (R) $2,300,000

• Andrew & Mollie Samaan to Charles & Susan Barredo, 505 Longview Lane (1000-88-5-6) (R) $1,050,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Christopher & Rene Barry to Frank & Mary Cerasuola, 41 Soundbreeze Trail (600-36-5-19) (R) $760,000

• Estate of Aldo Marletti to Anthony DeGradi, 54 South View Court (600-49-4-6) (R) $750,000

• Greater Peconic Trading Co Ltd to Brendan Tadler, 61 Hill Street East (600-33-5-20) (R) $531,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content