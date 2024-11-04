Amy Ellen Hayes passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 after a courageous, yearlong battle with cancer. She was 60.

Amy’s infectious smile and sense of humor will not be easily forgotten. She tirelessly engaged in her favorite pursuits: the study of horticulture and working with plants; the beach-based activities of relaxing, kayaking, and clamming; photography; and time spent simply with like-minded family and friends.

A wake will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, from 1 to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Paid post