Flames engulfed a home on Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck early Tuesday morning. (Nicole Wagner photo.)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 20.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Update: House fire in Mattituck: one dead, three escaped blaze; investigation ongoing

Southold runners post personal records at New York state championships

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River Fire Department seeks approval for communications tower

Cannabis taxes will add funds to county and town coffers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

How you can serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees: Nominations open for January election

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Springs Salt’s apple granola crisp

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.