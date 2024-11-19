Daily Update: North Fork athletes earn post season accolades

Senior QB Michael DeNicola led the Porters to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. (Bill Landon photo.)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 19.

SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork athletes earn post season accolades

Connecticut charter captain found guilty of illegal fishing near Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Board of Ed consolidates polling sites for school budget votes

Blue Waves win PAL football titles

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Codger’s Column: We’ll see

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Wine Club: Coffee Pot Cellars’ 2020 Cabernet Franc

SOUTHFORKER

Home on the (Free) Range: A multi-generational farming family raises turkeys for nearly 80 years

