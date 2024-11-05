Daily Update: North Fork Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 5.

FREE FOR ALL

Election Day 2024: ‘It’s up to you’

SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024

Tuckers out of soccer playoffs after loss to Center Moriches

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024

Locals find community on Jamesport, Peconic pickleball courts

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island cross country teams to compete in State tournament

NORTHFORKER

Tulsi Square fits right in at new Greenport location

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! Curl up with some November books selections from A Book Place

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

