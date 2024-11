Daily Update: Southold families’ loyalist ties during American Revolution endure

Retired Adelphi U. professor Ed Marlatt talks about Southold during the American Revolution. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 1.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold families’ loyalist ties during American Revolution endure

North Fork high school sports roundup

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead alum Julia Morrow earns Hall of Fame honors

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup: The Playoffs

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Column: Will we ever talk to each other again?

NORTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: Being thankful for the North Fork in our November 2024 issue

SOUTHFORKER

Halloween hype, plus health-centric happenings for this weekend

