Blotter: An abundance of arguments called in

In addition to several complaints about abandoned vehicles, one of which reportedly sat forlorn on Fishers Island for approximately a year, Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from March 30 to April 6:

Officers responding to a possible larceny on Third Street in Greenport on March 30 ultimately made an arrest for alleged criminal harassment resulting from an argument over a speaker. A woman told police she got into an argument with a former boyfriend who she said told her “I will hurt you if I don’t get my speaker.” He then allegedly pushed her with both hands into a building, causing pain in her shoulder, after which she requested an order of protection. The former boyfriend, Darius Brew of Riverside, N.Y., was transported to police headquarters for processing.

A Greenport woman called police April 1 after a local man allegedly choked and hit her. Responding police met the complainant at the Greenport Fire Department, where she said there were witnesses, but none were willing to get involved or provide a statement. During the investigation, she became uncooperative and returned to her residence. The alleged assailant was located and denied her claims, saying he had gone to her house out of concern, as her children had been left at home and she was facing eviction. No charges were filed.

Police and the Mattituck Fire Department responded April 2 at 7:15 a.m. to an anonymous report of a garage fire on Deep Hole Drive. Officers observed brown smoke emanating from the garage windows and door, and visible flames. Firefighters used a garden hose to douse the fire. A Riverhead man also responded to the scene, stating that he was a painter and had been staining a sauna inside the garage and left some oily rags inside overnight, which MFD confirmed had combusted to start the fire. Minimal damage was done to the structure. The property owner, who was in Florida, was notified.

A Patchogue woman called police to Peconic Landing just before 10 p.m. on April 2, reporting multiple scratches on her vehicle down to the primer, which responding officers observed. She told police she believed the damage was done by a co-worker in retaliation for an argument they’d had earlier in the day. Photos were taken, detectives were notified and an investigation is pending.

Officers responded on April 3 to the King Kullen market in Cutchogue after the store manager reported employees from the meat department protesting outside the store. The manager provided police with documents from the owner of the shopping center stating that employees could not protest on the property. After speaking with officers, the protesters moved to a public sidewalk and continued their protest without incident.

On April 4, at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Main Road in Cutchogue. After identifying her as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, officers determined that Nicole Hubbard of New Suffolk, 39, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested, transported to police headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

Police were called on April 4 at 8:20 p.m. by the staff of a Greenport restaurant who stated that two men, one wearing a Jets jersey, were threatening patrons, but had since left the location. An employee told police that the men, who had been talking loudly and using profanity in front of children, were asked to stop as they were bothering patrons, but that they continued and became irate. The employee then took away their drinks and advised his manager, who emerged from the kitchen. At that point, one of the men allegedly began making threats, saying, “I’ll put you in the ground,” and “I’ll take you out right now,” before the pair left the restaurant. The employee said he believed the men were intoxicated before arriving there. Officers located the subjects on Adams Street and advised them that they had been formally trespassed from the restaurant. A Notice of Trespass was completed and signed by the manager.

A Connecticut woman got into a verbal dispute with employees at Cross Sound Ferry in Orient on April 5 after arriving for an 8 p.m. ferry and being placed in the standby line, and ultimately missing the boat. When it was explained to her that her reservation was for the 8:45 boat, she said no one had told her that and claimed that when they told her to move to a particular lane, they were arguing with her and yelling profanity. She admitted to being similarly confrontational. The manager responded, explaining that her original reservation was for 8:45 and that the ticket agent had mistakenly printed out a ticket for 8 p.m., which was sold out. The manager told the woman he would not tolerate disrespect to his employees and gave her the choice of leaving the ferry dock or waiting for the next boat. She chose to wait. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.