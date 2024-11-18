Gustave L. “Gus” Mueller, longtime Southold resident, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. He was 89 years old.

Gus was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Ridgewood, N.Y., to Rose (Schmitt) and Gus Mueller. He was one of four children. After high school, Gus enlisted with the U.S. Army and served for two years with the Berlin Brigade, attaining the rank of SP-3.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. “Betty” Engbert, in Huntington. Together they had three children and eventually made their home in Southold. In his professional career, Gus was a self-employed business owner working with Pepperidge Farm. He was a member of Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Gus spread an immense amount of joy throughout his community, family and friends. He loved painting and music, and was devout in his faith. He will be missed dearly, and is survived by his children, Kenneth Mueller, David Mueller and Donna Magill; grandchildren Caroline, Christopher, Joeseph, Lauryn, Tomas and Clara; and sister Dolores — all of whom he loved very much. Gus was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty, and siblings Eugene and Rosie.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 16 at Saint Agnes R.C. Church, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment with U.S. military honors followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

Paid post