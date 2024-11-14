Gustave L. “Gus” Mueller of Southold passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. He was 89.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz.

Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.