Mattituck High School’s Wall of Honor grows to 175

When the Wall of Honor at Mattituck High School launched in 2017, the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district started with 40 honorees — an impressive number at the time that highlighted the community’s shared commitment of honoring its veterans and active service members.

The 8th annual dedication ceremony on Nov. 8 added the names of 16 more Mattituck alumni and staff — including a faculty member and former district superintendent — bringing the total number of honorees to 175.

“This wall is not only a very important part of the history of our school and community, but it’s also important that we continue with this work,” said Superintendent Shawn Petretti. “To see our students stop and look at the plaques and reflect — I’ve seen times where I’ve heard kids say things like ‘I’m going to be on that wall,’ — I do think it captures how important service is to this community and to our school system.”

The Friday morning ceremony opened with the presentation of colors by the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps — known as the NJROTC — and the singing of the national anthem by members of the select chorus.

Mr. Petretti shared some words about each honoree, their roots in the Mattituck-Cutchogue community and their individual service journeys before leading the families, friends, students and faculty in the audience to the Wall of Honor, where plaques showcasing their loved ones’ photos and military service are now enshrined.

Mark Duerwald, Class of 2023, currently serves in the U.S. Coast Guard and joins his older brother, Eric, who graduated in 2021 and serves in the Air Force, on the Wall of Honor — their plaques close together.

Their mother, Dawn Duerwald, and grandmother MaryAnn Birmingham, looked upon the wall with tears in their eyes.

“It’s a legacy and the [NJROTC] program here is why my kids are there,” Ms. Duerwald said.

Dawn Duerwald, mother of Mark and Eric Duerwald, center left, celebrated her sons’ recognitions alongside her husband Michael Anderer and her parents MaryAnn and Ken Birmingham.

Patricia Krupski nominated her cousin, the late Sergeant Peter P. Krupski, for the Wall of Honor for his sacrifices while serving in the Marine Corps.

Sgt. Krupski graduated from Mattituck High School in 1939 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1941, achieving the rank of Master Technical Sergeant. He reenlisted in the Marines in 1943 and earned the American Defense Service Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

He succumbed to wounds suffered at Guadalcanal in 1943 and died at age 22 Ms. Krupski said he passed away before she was born, but felt it was important to recognize his sacrifice to his country.

“He wanted to join the Marines, he got his parents to sign the papers,” Ms. Krupski said. “I found his medals, I found his flag. In my house I dedicated one spot just for him.”

Frank Gudson, Class of 1950, served in the Air Force for nearly 35 years, including two tours in Vietnam followed by a decade working at the Pentagon. His daughter, Bev Wowak, a longtime school board member and former president, said seeing her father’s face on the Wall of Honor was a full circle moment.

“He’s kind of back where he was all those years ago, so it’s really nice,” Ms. Wowak said. “My grandson is in Cutchogue-East [Elementary School], so I’m looking forward to when he comes here.”

Here’s the full list of 2024 Wall of Honor inductees: