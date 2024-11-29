Nina Mazzaferro of Greenport died in Goshen, N.Y., on Nov. 16, 2024. She was 70.

Born in Greenport Jan. 10, 1954, to Gladys and Eugene Mazzaferro, she graduated from Greenport High School and then from SUNY/Delhi.

Family members said she loved gardening, pets and spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother Gene, Ms. Mazzaferro is survived by siblings Nancy Schmidt of Montgomery, N.Y.; Wayne Mazzaferro of Greenport; and Christine Foster; as well as her companion, Rich Milea, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Services were private.