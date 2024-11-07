High school sports roundup: Porters make the playoffs for first time in 11 years

Senior QB Michael DeNicola led the Porters to the cusp of the playoffs with a career performance Friday night. (Bill Landon photo.)

FOOTBALL

PORTERS MAKE PLAYOFFS FOR FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck qualified for the Suffolk County playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Porters are scheduled to play at unbeaten Bayport-Blue Point (8-0) in a League IV quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. Despite dropping their final game of the regular season, a 42-6 defeat at Miller Place (6-2), the Porters still clinched a playoff berth. They finished in eighth place with a 4-4 record and 100.20 points — well ahead of ninth-place Hampton Bays (3-5, 85.95). Quarterback Shane Kiernan completed 9 of 10 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead the hosts, who enjoyed a 42-0 halftime lead on the strength of 28 first-quarter points. The Porters’ lone score came on QB Michael DeNicola’s 48-yard pass to Luke Weir in the third quarter.

Still, the loss didn’t overshadow the Porters’ achievement.

“It means a lot for the program,” head coach Tim McArdle said. “It definitely legitimizes us. It definitely brings attention to the program. It gives the kids that extra oomph. They are being validated if we’re making it there. We beat teams that we were supposed to beat. We even beat a team that we were not technically supposed to beat. … It definitely is a building block moving forward.”

Greenport co-captain James Felakos, who plays on the offensive and defensive lines, put it into context from a player’s standpoint. “This is the best team we’ve had in a while,” he said. “It’s the first time in 11 years. I wasn’t even here. I wasn’t in Mattituck. I had never played football the last time they got in the playoffs. I mean, it’s just been forever. It’s hard to wrap your mind around it.”

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NOV. 4: PORT JEFFERSON 3, MATTITUCK 0

The second-seeded Tuckers (9-9) were defeated by the No. 1 Royals (170) in the Class C final, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23, at Center Moriches. Port Jefferson will meet the Nassau County champion, No. 1 Carle Place or No. 2 Evergreen Charter, at Hauppauge High School for the Long Island Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 13. McKayla Pollard recorded 22 kills and five digs for Port Jefferson.